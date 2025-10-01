Indian Golfers Set to Make a Mark at Jakarta Championship
An 11-player Indian team, led by Gaganjeet Bhullar, is competing at the Jakarta International Championship, which is part of the Asian Tour's International Series. Bhullar, a seasoned golfer with numerous titles, is joined by other Indian talents. The event also features international participants including three-time PGA winner Anthony Kim.
- Country:
- India
The Jakarta International Championship sees an 11-player Indian contingent, prominently led by veteran golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar, as they vie for glory at the Damai Indah Golf's PIK Course this week.
This tournament, wrapping up on Sunday, forms a critical part of the International Series, the Asian Tour's pathway to the LIV Golf League. Bhullar, a former Indian Olympic team member for Paris, holds a stellar record in Indonesia with multiple victories.
He recently clinched the BNI Indonesian Masters in November 2023, marking his 11th Asian Tour career win. Notably, he faces competition from both Indian stalwarts and international contenders, including Anthony Kim, known for his three PGA Tour victories.
