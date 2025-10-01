Tamil Nadu Sprinter Faces Second Doping Controversy

In a fresh doping scandal, Tamil Nadu sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi has once again tested positive, potentially facing a substantial eight-year ban from athletics. This incident marks the second doping violation in her career, following a three-year suspension handed down in 2022.

Dhanalakshmi's earlier suspension stemmed from testing positive for the anabolic steroid metandienone, detected during a surprise Athletics Integrity Unit test in Antalya, Turkey. Consequently, she was dropped from the Indian team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

After serving her ban, she returned to competition, clinching gold in both the women's 100m and 200m races at the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai. This recent development has put her athletic future in jeopardy.

