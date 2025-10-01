Left Menu

India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

India secured its most successful performance at the Asian Aquatics Championships, obtaining a total of 13 medals, including four bronze on the final day. Despite India's achievements, China demonstrated its prowess by clinching 49 medals. Key contributors for India included Bhavya Sachdeva, Sajan Prakash, and Srihari Nataraj.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:42 IST
India celebrated a historic moment at the Asian Aquatics Championships, securing 13 medals, its highest tally ever in the competition. The final day saw Indian athletes clinch four bronze medals, with remarkable performances by Bhavya Sachdeva, Sajan Prakash, and Srihari Nataraj.

India concluded the event ranked ninth overall, thanks to four silver and nine bronze contributions from its athletes. Despite India's triumphs, it was China that dominated, sweeping the championships with an impressive haul of 49 medals, including an unmatched 38 golds.

The competition continues with Artistic Swimming and Water Polo, but India's strong showing in the pool, spearheaded by its relay team and individual stars, has already left a lasting mark on the championships.

