Jaipur Pink Panthers' Epic Comeback: A Heart-Stopping Victory Over Haryana Steelers

In an adrenaline-pumping finish, Jaipur Pink Panthers edged out Haryana Steelers 37-36 at the SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The defending champions overturned a ten-point deficit in the final quarter to clinch victory. Ali Samadi and Sahil Satpal were instrumental, while Nitin Rawal's critical tackle sealed their thrilling comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:34 IST
Players in action during the match (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a breathtaking encounter, Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a dramatic 37-36 triumph over Haryana Steelers at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Initially trailing, the defending champions overturned a ten-point deficit in the final quarter, highlighting their dominance and strategic prowess.

Key performances by Sahil Satpal, Ali Samadi, Aryan Kumar, and Deepanshu Khatri were pivotal in this impressive win. Despite Vinay's Super 10 and Rahul Sethpal's High Five for the Steelers, they couldn't withstand the Panthers' resurgence, which also avenged head coach Narender Redhu's prior loss to Haryana Steelers.

The match saw fluctuating scores, with momentum shifting multiple times. In the ultimate ten minutes, the Pink Panthers clawed back into the game, culminating in Nitin Rawal's crucial tackle on Vinay, leading to an All Out and sealing the narrow victory for Jaipur. This nail-biting finish had fans on the edge of their seats, celebrating a remarkable comeback win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

