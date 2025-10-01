Left Menu

Australia Dominates New Zealand in Women's World Cup Opener

Defending champions Australia secured an 89-run victory over New Zealand in the Women's World Cup opener in Indore. Despite a valiant effort by New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Australia maintained control with star performances from Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner. New Zealand's early setbacks sealed their fate.

Australia, the reigning champions, clinched a decisive 89-run victory against New Zealand in their Women's World Cup opener in Indore on Wednesday. Despite a resilient century from New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, Australia maintained their dominance by consistently taking wickets, according to the ICC website.

Devine's impressive 112-run performance marked a personal milestone as she surpassed 4000 ODI runs, becoming the fourth New Zealand batter to achieve this feat. However, her dismissal by Annabel Sutherland marked a turning point. Sutherland's three-wicket haul in a single over, along with dismissing Jess Kerr and Eden Carson, left New Zealand struggling in the latter stages of the match.

New Zealand's pursuit of the 327 target got off to a disastrous start, losing two wickets in the opening overs. Further setbacks included Maddy Green's run-out after another mix-up, a recurring issue throughout their innings. Despite some promising recovery by Devine and Kerr, Australia's solid performance sealed their commanding win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

