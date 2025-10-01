Nepal Stuns West Indies in Historic T20 Series Triumph

Nepal's leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended for the second and third T20 internationals against the West Indies after withdrawing from the first match, just 45 minutes before its start, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. A statement from the Cricket Association of Nepal emphasized that Lamichhane's late exit, occurring only 15 minutes before the toss on September 27, significantly impacted the team and the nation's cricketing framework. Following the team management's advice, the board decided to bench Lamichhane for the remainder of the series.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Lamichhane cited mental health concerns as the reason for his withdrawal from Nepal's first T20I against the West Indies, which consequently led to his suspension from the rest of the series. Notably, Nepal achieved a remarkable feat by defeating the two-time world champions, West Indies, 2-1 in a three-match T20 International series held in Sharjah. This victory symbolizes Nepal's first-ever bilateral series win against a Full Member nation.

The series kicked off with a surprising triumph for Nepal, who defended a modest score to claim a 19-run victory. They secured the series in the second match with an impressive 90-run win, marking Nepal's largest winning margin in T20Is against a Full Member. The West Indies managed to reclaim some pride in the final T20I, dominating the match with a 10-wicket win after Nepal scored just 122 runs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)