Napoli Triumphs in Champions League Against Sporting with Hojlund's Double

Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund played a pivotal role in a 2-1 victory over Sporting in the Champions League, scoring twice. Hojlund's efforts, complemented by Kevin De Bruyne's passes, secured Napoli's first points in the competition, following earlier losses to Manchester City and AC Milan.

Updated: 02-10-2025 03:09 IST
Rasmus Hojlund

Napoli secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday, thanks to a decisive performance by striker Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund scored twice, delivering Napoli's first points of the competition, after the team endured earlier defeats to Manchester City and AC Milan.

Despite an initially uneventful first half, Napoli found the breakthrough in the 36th minute through a well-executed counter-attack. Kevin De Bruyne made a defense-splitting pass, setting up Hojlund to calmly find the net, giving the hosts a crucial lead. De Bruyne's contribution was hailed by Hojlund, who praised the Belgian's exceptional quality.

After conceding an equalizing penalty from Luis Suarez in the 62nd minute, Napoli regrouped and reclaimed their lead 11 minutes from time. Hojlund, once again, linked up with De Bruyne to secure the win with a precise header. Sporting nearly forced a late draw, but Napooli's defense held firm until the final whistle.

