PSV Eindhoven Holds Leverkusen Despite Defensive Lapses

PSV Eindhoven showed resilience in their Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen, coming from behind to draw 1-1. Despite defensive vulnerabilities that allowed Bayer Leverkusen's Christian Kofane to score, PSV's Ismael Saibari equalized with a powerful shot.

The early moments indicated a tough contest with Ivan Perisic's disallowed goal for PSV due to offside. Leverkusen dominated the first half with Alejandro Grimaldo threatening from multiple angles, employing a strong campaign against the Dutch defense.

The second half provided limited clear opportunities until Grimaldo almost clinched a win for Leverkusen, only for PSV's goalkeeper Matej Kovar to deny the effort, leaving both teams sharing a point. Both continue their campaigns, with Leverkusen set to face PSG and PSV hosting Napoli next.

