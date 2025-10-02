PSV Eindhoven Holds Leverkusen Despite Defensive Lapses
PSV Eindhoven secured a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, recovering from a defensive error that led to a goal by Christian Kofane. Ismael Saibari equalized for PSV, who gained their first point in the group stage. The match saw intense play from both sides.
PSV Eindhoven showed resilience in their Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen, coming from behind to draw 1-1. Despite defensive vulnerabilities that allowed Bayer Leverkusen's Christian Kofane to score, PSV's Ismael Saibari equalized with a powerful shot.
The early moments indicated a tough contest with Ivan Perisic's disallowed goal for PSV due to offside. Leverkusen dominated the first half with Alejandro Grimaldo threatening from multiple angles, employing a strong campaign against the Dutch defense.
The second half provided limited clear opportunities until Grimaldo almost clinched a win for Leverkusen, only for PSV's goalkeeper Matej Kovar to deny the effort, leaving both teams sharing a point. Both continue their campaigns, with Leverkusen set to face PSG and PSV hosting Napoli next.
(With inputs from agencies.)
