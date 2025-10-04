RSPB crowned champions of 5th Hockey India Senior Women's Inter-Department National C'ship

Railways Sports Promotion Board was crowned as the champions of the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 on Saturday after defeating Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women. Sports Authority of India secured the third position in the tournament as they won the bronze medal against the Central Board of Direct Taxes held at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi, as per a Hockey India press release.

In the final match, Railways Sports Promotion Board defeated Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women 5-1. Navneet Kaur (9', 21', 54') scored a stunning hat-trick to affirm the intentions of her side to lift the trophy convincingly. Salima Tete (39') and Sangita Kumari (52') also scored one goal each to take the game further away from their opponent. On the other side, Jyoti (60') scored the consolation goal in the last minute for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women and ended their campaign with a silver medal. In the Bronze medal position, the Sports Authority of India clinched the medal after defeating the Central Board of Direct Taxes 4-1. Varitka Rawat (16', 46') rose to the occasion and scored a brace for her side joined by her teammates Captain Aishwarya Chavan (39') and Prini Kandir (41') who also scored one goal each.

In response, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (44') managed to score a lone goal for the Central Board of Direct Taxes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)