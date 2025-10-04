Semifinalists spotted in BFI Cup

World Championships silver medallist boxer Manju Rani (Railways) produced a commanding 5-0 win to reach the semi-finals of the inaugural BFI Cup here on Saturday.

World Youth champion Ankushita Boro (Assam), former Youth World champion Arundhati Choudhary (Services), U-22 silver medallist Priya (Haryana) and World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (SAI) also advanced to the last-four.

In the men's section, World Cup bronze medalist Manish Rathore (AIP), U-22 Asian bronze medalist Rocky (AIP) and Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (Services) continued their fine form to progress further, maintaining Services' dominance.

Boxers from state units and boards who finished in the top-8 at the Elite Nationals are in action at the BFI Cup, joined by entries from SAI NCOE and hosts Tamil Nadu.

The lineup also includes participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members from the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 Championships, as well as medalists from international competitions since 2022.

Adding further depth to the competition are medalists from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games and the 6th Youth Nationals. All entries are routed through official State units and boards.

Competitions are being conducted across 10 weight categories each for Elite Men and Women, aligned with World Boxing standards. Gold and silver medallists from the event will make the Elite National Camp.

