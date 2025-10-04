Ahmedabad Defenders' Epic Comeback Victory Stuns Delhi Toofans in Prime Volleyball League
Ahmedabad Defenders staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Delhi Toofans 3-2 in a thrilling Prime Volleyball League match. Despite early domination by the Toofans, the Defenders harnessed strategic plays from Angamuthu and Shon T John to clinch victory, demonstrating resilience and tactical prowess.
In a captivating showdown at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Ahmedabad Defenders pulled off an astonishing 3-2 comeback over Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League.
Initially, Delhi led with robust performances from skipper Saqlain Tariq and Jasim, but were undone by service errors, allowing Ahmedabad opportunities.
The turnaround was sparked by Shon T John's powerful spike and strategic substitutions, which rejuvenated Ahmedabad's defense, ultimately securing the match with a narrow, exhilarating victory.
