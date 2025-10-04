Left Menu

Sinner's Shanghai Triumph: Defending Champion Advances

Jannik Sinner began his Shanghai Masters title defense with a straight-sets win over Daniel Altmaier. This marks Sinner's sixth consecutive victory after his recent China Open success. The match had added significance as Sinner avenged a previous loss to Altmaier. Sinner faces Tallon Griekspoor next.

Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • China

In a commanding performance at the Shanghai Masters, Jannik Sinner successfully launched his title defense by defeating Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-3. Sinner's victory not only marked his sixth consecutive match win but also served as a redemption for his earlier loss to Altmaier at the French Open two years ago.

With this triumph, the second-ranked Sinner continues his impressive run following his title win at the China Open in Beijing just days earlier. Speaking after the match, Sinner highlighted the challenges of adapting from Beijing to the humid conditions in Shanghai, expressing the need for physical readiness to maintain his form.

Sinner's next opponent is Tallon Griekspoor, against whom Sinner holds a dominant record. Meanwhile, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament due to a left ankle injury, and other players like Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev secured their spots in subsequent rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

