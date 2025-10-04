Arsenal's Woes: Odegaard's Injury Struggles
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard faced another setback with a knee injury during a match against West Ham. This marks the third instance of his early exit in recent home games, following previous shoulder injuries. He was replaced by Martin Zubimendi during the match.
Arsenal faced another blow as their captain, Martin Odegaard, sustained an injury during the match against West Ham. He was forced to leave the field in the first half after hurting his left knee.
This incident marks the third consecutive time Odegaard has had to leave early in a Premier League home game. Previously, he was taken off due to shoulder injuries against Leeds and Nottingham Forest.
Odegaard, who had only recently recovered from a shoulder injury, was replaced by Martin Zubimendi. The recurrence of his injuries raises concerns about his fitness and availability for future matches.
