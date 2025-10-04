Arsenal's Woes: Odegaard's Injury Struggles

Arsenal faced another blow as their captain, Martin Odegaard, sustained an injury during the match against West Ham. He was forced to leave the field in the first half after hurting his left knee.

This incident marks the third consecutive time Odegaard has had to leave early in a Premier League home game. Previously, he was taken off due to shoulder injuries against Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Odegaard, who had only recently recovered from a shoulder injury, was replaced by Martin Zubimendi. The recurrence of his injuries raises concerns about his fitness and availability for future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)