George Russell Secures Pole Position at Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell of Mercedes claimed pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, overcoming a challenging start to the weekend. His teammate, rookie Kimi Antonelli, demonstrated promise but missed the front row after pushing too hard. Russell aims to leverage his pole position advantage in Sunday's race.

Updated: 04-10-2025 22:29 IST
George Russell experienced a change in fortune at the Singapore Grand Prix, claiming pole position on Saturday for Mercedes despite initial setbacks. His teammate, Kimi Antonelli, showed potential but ultimately fell short of the front row.

Russell overcame a difficult Friday, where he spun off the track during the second practice session and collided with a barrier, to secure his second pole position of the season. Delighted with his turnaround, he explained that he finally felt comfortable by the end of qualifying, delivering strong laps in Q3.

Antonelli also faced difficulties on Friday, especially when his promising lap was interrupted by a red flag. Determined to shine on Saturday, the young Italian acknowledged overdriving during the session while showing significant speed. Both drivers aim to capitalize on their strong starting positions during the challenging race at Marina Bay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

