Puneri Paltan Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan emerged victorious in a nail-biting clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers, with a 41-36 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Key player Aditya Shinde delivered an impressive Super 10, while teammates Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat scored 8 and 7 points respectively to propel their team to victory.

The encounter kicked off intensely, with both sides racing to gain the upper hand. Pankaj Mohite set the tone for the defending champions, while Sahil opened the scoring for the Pink Panthers. The early exchanges were dominated by Aditya Shinde and Ali Samadi, resulting in a tightly contested match. However, Puneri Paltan soon gained momentum, spearheaded by their raiders. Vishal Bhardwaj's strategic tackle granted them an early lead, and Aditya Shinde's pivotal performance helped his team achieve the first All Out, extending their advantage to eight points after the opening quarter.

Despite a strong comeback in the second half from the Pink Panthers, led by their Iranian stars, Puneri Paltan's tactical prowess prevailed. Aditya Shinde's Super 10, coupled with Mohit Goyat's decisive plays, helped secure the win. Dadaso Pujari and Mohit Goyat's crucial Super Tackles in the closing moments highlighted Paltan's defensive strength, ensuring a triumphant finish for the team.

