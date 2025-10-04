Left Menu

Puneri Paltan Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan secured a thrilling 41-36 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers at Chennai's SDAT Stadium. Aditya Shinde's Super 10 and superb play by Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat were decisive. Despite Ali Samadi's stellar 22-point effort, Paltan's defensive strategy proved superior, clinching the hard-fought win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:53 IST
Puneri Paltan Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter Against Jaipur Pink Panthers
Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puneri Paltan emerged victorious in a nail-biting clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers, with a 41-36 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Key player Aditya Shinde delivered an impressive Super 10, while teammates Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat scored 8 and 7 points respectively to propel their team to victory.

The encounter kicked off intensely, with both sides racing to gain the upper hand. Pankaj Mohite set the tone for the defending champions, while Sahil opened the scoring for the Pink Panthers. The early exchanges were dominated by Aditya Shinde and Ali Samadi, resulting in a tightly contested match. However, Puneri Paltan soon gained momentum, spearheaded by their raiders. Vishal Bhardwaj's strategic tackle granted them an early lead, and Aditya Shinde's pivotal performance helped his team achieve the first All Out, extending their advantage to eight points after the opening quarter.

Despite a strong comeback in the second half from the Pink Panthers, led by their Iranian stars, Puneri Paltan's tactical prowess prevailed. Aditya Shinde's Super 10, coupled with Mohit Goyat's decisive plays, helped secure the win. Dadaso Pujari and Mohit Goyat's crucial Super Tackles in the closing moments highlighted Paltan's defensive strength, ensuring a triumphant finish for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025