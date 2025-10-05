Left Menu

Crash at Indonesia Grand Prix: Marquez Injured in High-Speed Collision

Ducati's Marc Marquez suffered a collarbone injury after a collision with Marco Bezzecchi during the Indonesia Grand Prix. The crash occurred in the first lap, causing both riders to crash into gravel. Marquez, visibly in pain, will undergo further medical tests in Madrid to decide on treatment.

In a dramatic turn at the Indonesia Grand Prix, Ducati's Marc Marquez sustained a collarbone injury following a high-speed collision with Marco Bezzecchi, his team announced on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on the first lap when Bezzecchi collided with Marquez's Ducati, sending both riders hurtling into the gravel. Marquez, who secured his seventh MotoGP title at the Japanese Grand Prix last week, was visibly in pain as he staggered away clutching his shoulder.

Initial scans suggest a fracture, and Marquez will head to Madrid for further medical evaluation. The injury is a setback for Marquez, reminiscent of his shoulder fracture during the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

