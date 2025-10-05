Left Menu

Tense Rivalry: India-Pakistan Skipper Spat at Women's Cricket World Cup

Amid heightened tensions following military conflicts, India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan's Fatima Sana avoided a handshake before their women's World Cup match. This mirrored strained relations seen during the men's Asia Cup, where similar gestures were omitted. The teams continue to face off only in neutral ground multi-team events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a stark display of enduring political tensions, the captains of the Indian and Pakistani women's cricket teams, Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana, skipped their ceremonial handshake prior to a crucial World Cup match. The move underlined the fraught relations between the nuclear-armed nations after recent military conflicts nearly erupted into full-scale war.

The omission mirrored the chilly encounters at the men's Asia Cup, where India triumphed over Pakistan thrice, culminating in a final victory in Dubai on September 28. Notably, Indian players also refused to engage in handshakes or accept the winners' trophy from Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who doubles as the Asian Cricket Council president.

During the Women's World Cup match in Colombo, Sana opted for fielding first after winning the toss amid noticeable coldness with Kaur. Reflecting on past successes, Kaur stated the team's triumph in a tri-series earlier this year in Sri Lanka, featuring South Africa, would boost their confidence. Despite the political rift, cricket remains a shared battleground, as bilateral matches are on hold, and contests take place only in neutral venues during multi-team events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

