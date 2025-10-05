Reece Walsh Shines as Broncos Secure NRL Triumph

Reece Walsh played a crucial role in propelling the Brisbane Broncos to their first National Rugby League title since 2006, with a thrilling 26-22 victory over the Melbourne Storm. The grand final marked the Broncos' seventh championship win.

Walsh, who earned the Clive Churchill Medal as Player of the Match, inspired a remarkable comeback that ended the four-year reign of the Penrith Panthers last weekend. He was instrumental in shaping the Broncos' efforts on Sunday as well.

The Broncos faced an early 10-point deficit but managed to pull through with key performances, including crucial tries and strategic plays. Despite challenges like a concussion and a sinbin, Brisbane maintained their lead, securing a much-celebrated triumph.

