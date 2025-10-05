Amanda Anisimova Clinches Second WTA 1000 Title of the Year in Beijing

BEIJING, China - Amanda Anisimova emerged victorious in the China Open final, defeating Linda Noskova 6-0 2-6 6-2 to clinch her second WTA 1000 title of the year. Anisimova overcame a second-set slump, showcasing her dominant play and resilience.

The powerful strokes of Anisimova proved too formidable for Czech opponent Noskova, who had pushed past Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. Anisimova's strategic placement and agility on the court were pivotal in her triumph over the tenacious 20-year-old.

Despite unexpected injuries earlier in the season, Anisimova's performance highlighted her prowess and determination. Noskova, despite defeat, expressed admiration for Anisimova's skills, predicting more championship clashes between them in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)