Left Menu

George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell won the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen. Lando Norris and McLaren sealed a second consecutive constructors' title. Oscar Piastri expressed discontent with Norris' aggressive maneuver. Verstappen, who pitted first among leaders, finished second, with Norris completing the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:42 IST
George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

George Russell executed a flawless performance at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, clinching victory for Mercedes from pole position. This win under the glistening lights of Marina Bay street circuit placed Russell 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, marking his second win of the season.

Despite Lando Norris's late-race pressure on Verstappen, he concluded the race in third. Norris's and McLaren's efforts, combined with Oscar Piastri's, secured a second consecutive constructors' title for the team. However, tensions flared with Piastri unhappy about Norris's aggressive tactics at the race's start, slashing his drivers' standings lead over Norris to 22 points.

McLaren's garage had muted celebrations due to Piastri's dissatisfaction, while Kimi Antonelli finished a distant fifth in another Mercedes and Charles Leclerc secured sixth place for Ferrari. With only six races left in the season, Verstappen stands 63 points behind Piastri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025