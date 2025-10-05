George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell executed a flawless performance at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, clinching victory for Mercedes from pole position. This win under the glistening lights of Marina Bay street circuit placed Russell 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, marking his second win of the season.

Despite Lando Norris's late-race pressure on Verstappen, he concluded the race in third. Norris's and McLaren's efforts, combined with Oscar Piastri's, secured a second consecutive constructors' title for the team. However, tensions flared with Piastri unhappy about Norris's aggressive tactics at the race's start, slashing his drivers' standings lead over Norris to 22 points.

McLaren's garage had muted celebrations due to Piastri's dissatisfaction, while Kimi Antonelli finished a distant fifth in another Mercedes and Charles Leclerc secured sixth place for Ferrari. With only six races left in the season, Verstappen stands 63 points behind Piastri.

(With inputs from agencies.)