McLaren's Unstoppable Surge to the F1 Summit
McLaren clinched their 10th Formula One constructors' title under Singapore's lights with six rounds to spare, marking the first win since 1998. Despite a competitive challenge from Ferrari, McLaren's dominant season was unyielding, securing significant victories early and maintaining their lead throughout the year.
