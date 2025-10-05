Norris' Controversial Singapore Maneuver Spurs McLaren Dynamics
Lando Norris defends his aggressive overtaking move against teammate Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix amid criticism. McLaren secured the constructors' title but faces ongoing tensions between Norris and Piastri. Despite their success, McLaren's dominance wanes as both drivers fail to close the gap on Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris robustly defended his decisive overtaking move against teammate and title contender Oscar Piastri during the Singapore Grand Prix, despite facing criticism.
He stated that any Formula 1 driver would have taken the same opportunity. McLaren clinched the constructors' title in a dominant season, but the rivalry between Norris and Piastri persists.
With McLaren allowing free competition between its drivers, tensions simmered post-race when Piastri voiced displeasure over the team's handling of incidents. McLaren's grip on F1 supremacy weakens, as both drivers fell behind Max Verstappen.
