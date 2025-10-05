Left Menu

Norris' Controversial Singapore Maneuver Spurs McLaren Dynamics

Lando Norris defends his aggressive overtaking move against teammate Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix amid criticism. McLaren secured the constructors' title but faces ongoing tensions between Norris and Piastri. Despite their success, McLaren's dominance wanes as both drivers fail to close the gap on Max Verstappen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:39 IST
Norris' Controversial Singapore Maneuver Spurs McLaren Dynamics
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Lando Norris robustly defended his decisive overtaking move against teammate and title contender Oscar Piastri during the Singapore Grand Prix, despite facing criticism.

He stated that any Formula 1 driver would have taken the same opportunity. McLaren clinched the constructors' title in a dominant season, but the rivalry between Norris and Piastri persists.

With McLaren allowing free competition between its drivers, tensions simmered post-race when Piastri voiced displeasure over the team's handling of incidents. McLaren's grip on F1 supremacy weakens, as both drivers fell behind Max Verstappen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025