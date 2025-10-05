Norris' Controversial Singapore Maneuver Spurs McLaren Dynamics

Lando Norris robustly defended his decisive overtaking move against teammate and title contender Oscar Piastri during the Singapore Grand Prix, despite facing criticism.

He stated that any Formula 1 driver would have taken the same opportunity. McLaren clinched the constructors' title in a dominant season, but the rivalry between Norris and Piastri persists.

With McLaren allowing free competition between its drivers, tensions simmered post-race when Piastri voiced displeasure over the team's handling of incidents. McLaren's grip on F1 supremacy weakens, as both drivers fell behind Max Verstappen.

(With inputs from agencies.)