India's Women Command a Victorious 88-Run Triumph Over Pakistan in ICC World Cup Clash

India's women cricket team secured an emphatic 88-run victory over rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday, marking their 12th consecutive ODI win against them. Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh's critical innings were complemented by stellar bowling performances.

Deol delivered a composed 46 while Ghosh hammered a spirited 35 from just 20 balls, leading India to a total of 247 despite an erroneous toss decision. Kranti Gaud's impressive 3/20 dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup early, while Sidra Amin's valiant 81 wasn't enough to save her team from being bowled out for 159.

Drama unfolded during the match with India's unusual 'no-handshake' policy, a controversial run-out, and unexpected insect delays. The intensity didn't falter as India's bowlers controlled the game, ensuring a steady downfall of Pakistan's chase, highlighting a day of tactical cricket maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)