Dramatic Cadiz Comeback: Britain's Triumph in SailGP Race

In a breathtaking display of tactical sailing, Dylan Fletcher led Britain from last to first in a gripping SailGP race in Cadiz, securing a pivotal victory as the team eyes the 2025 championship title.

The team's stunning comeback was sealed by overtaking New Zealand inches from the finish, a move echoing Fletcher's Olympic triumph over Peter Burling in 2020. Britain, now leading the standings, is the first to win three Grands Prix this season, positioning them favorably for the final showdown.

With the decisive season finale in Abu Dhabi looming, the world watches eagerly to see if Britain can maintain their lead in the global sailing league, eyeing the prestigious title.

