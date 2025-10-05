Agony in Shanghai: Sinner's Bid Ends in Cramp-Stricken Drama
Jannik Sinner retired mid-match at the Shanghai Masters due to cramps, ending his title defense. The match took place under challenging humid conditions, with Griekspoor leading. Novak Djokovic eyes his fifth title amid the altered tournament landscape due to Sinner's and Alcaraz's withdrawals.
- Country:
- China
Jannik Sinner's quest to defend his Shanghai Masters title was cut short in heart-wrenching fashion on Sunday as the tennis prodigy was forced to exit mid-match against Tallon Griekspoor due to severe cramping. The conditions were harsh, with Griekspoor ahead 6-7(3) 7-5 3-2 when Sinner succumbed to the cramps in the third set.
"This isn't how you want to win," Griekspoor admitted after the match. The climatic challenge in Shanghai has been a talking point, with Griekspoor noting the relative ease of evening play compared to daytime heat. Sinner, visibly suffering, needed assistance and ultimately had to call it quits in the decisive set.
With Sinner and world number one Carlos Alcaraz out of the running, Novak Djokovic stands poised for potential triumph. The 38-year-old overcame a tough match against Yannick Hanfmann, navigating the grueling conditions in pursuit of his fifth Shanghai title despite the oppressive humidity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Anisimova ousts Gauff, Noskova stuns Pegula to reach China Open final
Tennis-Ruthless Anisimova ousts defending champion Gauff to reach China Open final
Zverev Criticizes Court Standardization Amidst Tennis Rivalry
Chennai Open 2024: International Tennis Stars Set to Shine
Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship: Thrilling Match-ups Set Final Stage