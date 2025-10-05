Agony in Shanghai: Sinner's Bid Ends in Cramp-Stricken Drama

Jannik Sinner's quest to defend his Shanghai Masters title was cut short in heart-wrenching fashion on Sunday as the tennis prodigy was forced to exit mid-match against Tallon Griekspoor due to severe cramping. The conditions were harsh, with Griekspoor ahead 6-7(3) 7-5 3-2 when Sinner succumbed to the cramps in the third set.

"This isn't how you want to win," Griekspoor admitted after the match. The climatic challenge in Shanghai has been a talking point, with Griekspoor noting the relative ease of evening play compared to daytime heat. Sinner, visibly suffering, needed assistance and ultimately had to call it quits in the decisive set.

With Sinner and world number one Carlos Alcaraz out of the running, Novak Djokovic stands poised for potential triumph. The 38-year-old overcame a tough match against Yannick Hanfmann, navigating the grueling conditions in pursuit of his fifth Shanghai title despite the oppressive humidity.

