Left Menu

Agony in Shanghai: Sinner's Bid Ends in Cramp-Stricken Drama

Jannik Sinner retired mid-match at the Shanghai Masters due to cramps, ending his title defense. The match took place under challenging humid conditions, with Griekspoor leading. Novak Djokovic eyes his fifth title amid the altered tournament landscape due to Sinner's and Alcaraz's withdrawals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:41 IST
Agony in Shanghai: Sinner's Bid Ends in Cramp-Stricken Drama
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • China

Jannik Sinner's quest to defend his Shanghai Masters title was cut short in heart-wrenching fashion on Sunday as the tennis prodigy was forced to exit mid-match against Tallon Griekspoor due to severe cramping. The conditions were harsh, with Griekspoor ahead 6-7(3) 7-5 3-2 when Sinner succumbed to the cramps in the third set.

"This isn't how you want to win," Griekspoor admitted after the match. The climatic challenge in Shanghai has been a talking point, with Griekspoor noting the relative ease of evening play compared to daytime heat. Sinner, visibly suffering, needed assistance and ultimately had to call it quits in the decisive set.

With Sinner and world number one Carlos Alcaraz out of the running, Novak Djokovic stands poised for potential triumph. The 38-year-old overcame a tough match against Yannick Hanfmann, navigating the grueling conditions in pursuit of his fifth Shanghai title despite the oppressive humidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial sector’s big data boom still lacks benchmarking and trust

IoT and AI drive next-generation renewable power grids

AI’s role in early risk detection for safer pregnancies

Blockchain cuts costs and improves trust in supply chain financing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025