Kazakhstan Dominates Asian Aquatics Championships

On the third day of the Asian Aquatics Championships, the Indian men's water polo team endured a tough 6-20 loss against Kazakhstan. The competition witnessed a remarkable performance by Kazakhstan, highlighting their dominance in water sports.

India's Bhagesh Kuthe led the scoring for his team with three goals, while his teammates Uday Uttekar and Praveen Gopinathan added one goal each in this crucial Group B encounter.

Kazakhstan's standout players included Baltabkuly Adil and Nedokontsev, who secured four goals each. Meanwhile, in the artistic swimming category, Kazakhstan's Karina Magrupova and Viktor Druzin secured top honors in the women's and men's solo free events.

