Kazakhstan Dominates Asian Aquatics Championships

Kazakhstan's water polo team defeated India 20-6 at the Asian Aquatics Championships. Indian players Bhagesh Kuthe, Uday Uttekar, and Praveen Gopinathan scored, but Kazakhstan's Adil and Nedokontsev excelled. In artistic swimming, Karina Magrupova and Viktor Druzin from Kazakhstan claimed victories in solo free events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:45 IST
On the third day of the Asian Aquatics Championships, the Indian men's water polo team endured a tough 6-20 loss against Kazakhstan. The competition witnessed a remarkable performance by Kazakhstan, highlighting their dominance in water sports.

India's Bhagesh Kuthe led the scoring for his team with three goals, while his teammates Uday Uttekar and Praveen Gopinathan added one goal each in this crucial Group B encounter.

Kazakhstan's standout players included Baltabkuly Adil and Nedokontsev, who secured four goals each. Meanwhile, in the artistic swimming category, Kazakhstan's Karina Magrupova and Viktor Druzin secured top honors in the women's and men's solo free events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

