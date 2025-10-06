Mumbai Meteors Soar to Victory in Prime Volleyball League

The Mumbai Meteors continued their unbeaten run in the Prime Volleyball League, securing a commanding 15-9, 15-8, 15-12 victory over last year's champions Calicut Heroes. The match, held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, showcased the team's flawless execution and strategic brilliance.

Amit Gulia emerged as the standout performer, earning the 'Player of the Match' accolade. His leadership was instrumental in keeping the team's momentum and morale high as Mumbai cemented their position atop the league standings.

Despite a spirited performance from Calicut, led by their captain Mohan Ukkarpandian, unforced errors and a resilient Mumbai defense led by Abhinav Salar, put them on the back foot. Mumbai capitalized on these opportunities, sealing another impressive 3-0 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)