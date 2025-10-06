Left Menu

Tazmin Brits Shines as South Africa Thrashes New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup

Tazmin Brits scored a spectacular century to guide South Africa to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup. Complemented by Nonkululeko Mlaba's crucial four-wicket haul, South Africa executed a clinical performance, boosting their standings ahead of a crucial match against India.

Tazmin Brits delivered a masterclass century to lead South Africa to a decisive six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup on Monday.

South Africa's bowlers set the stage, with Nonkululeko Mlaba taking four key wickets, limiting New Zealand to 231 runs. Brits, in response, knocked an impressive 101 runs from 89 balls.

This win elevates South Africa in the standings as they gear up to face hosts India. Meanwhile, New Zealand, now at the standings' bottom, must regroup ahead of their match against Bangladesh.

