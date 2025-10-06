South Africa's Stunning Bounce Back: Laura Wolvaardt Leads Team to Victory

In an inspiring display of resilience, the South African women's cricket team, under captain Laura Wolvaardt, celebrated a remarkable turnaround in the Women's ODI World Cup with a decisive six-wicket victory over New Zealand on Monday.

Following an initial setback where they were bowled out for just 69 runs by England, South Africa showcased an impressive all-round performance, dismissing New Zealand for 231 runs in 47.5 overs and successfully chasing the target in 40.5 overs.

Wolvaardt praised her team's bowlers for their execution and Tazmin Brits for her impressive 101 runs off 89 balls. As the team prepares for their next match against India, Wolvaardt emphasized the importance of focusing on each game anew.

