Left Menu

Connor McDavid Secures Future with Edmonton Oilers in New Contract

Ice hockey star Connor McDavid has extended his contract with the Edmonton Oilers, securing a $12.5-million annual deal for two more years. The extension affirms his commitment to the team despite recent speculation about his future. McDavid's legacy includes multiple accolades and massive contributions to the Oilers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:24 IST
Connor McDavid Secures Future with Edmonton Oilers in New Contract

Connor McDavid, hailed as the best ice hockey player worldwide, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. This announcement comes as the 2025-26 season approaches, ensuring Edmonton retains its star player, who boasts an average annual contract value of $12.5 million over the next three seasons.

Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman expressed confidence in McDavid's dedication, focusing on bringing the Stanley Cup back to enthusiastic Edmonton fans. Despite leading his team to the finals twice, McDavid, 28, confirmed the new deal on social media after speculation about his future.

McDavid, who joined Edmonton as the 2015 top NHL Draft pick, has been a consistently dynamic force. With 1,082 points in his career, his recent contract extension reaffirms his stature and value to the Oilers, who start their 2025-26 season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025