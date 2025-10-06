Connor McDavid Secures Future with Edmonton Oilers in New Contract

Connor McDavid, hailed as the best ice hockey player worldwide, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. This announcement comes as the 2025-26 season approaches, ensuring Edmonton retains its star player, who boasts an average annual contract value of $12.5 million over the next three seasons.

Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman expressed confidence in McDavid's dedication, focusing on bringing the Stanley Cup back to enthusiastic Edmonton fans. Despite leading his team to the finals twice, McDavid, 28, confirmed the new deal on social media after speculation about his future.

McDavid, who joined Edmonton as the 2015 top NHL Draft pick, has been a consistently dynamic force. With 1,082 points in his career, his recent contract extension reaffirms his stature and value to the Oilers, who start their 2025-26 season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)