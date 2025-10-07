Left Menu

UEFA Approves International Series for LaLiga and Serie A Matches

UEFA has sanctioned a LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami and a Serie A game between AC Milan and Como in Perth, marking an unprecedented move for European football. Despite UEFA's reservations, the decision promises increased international visibility and fanbase growth for Italian and Spanish clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 01:17 IST
UEFA Approves International Series for LaLiga and Serie A Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, UEFA has given the green light for Serie A and LaLiga matches to be staged outside Europe, amid ongoing debates regarding the integrity of football's traditions. The decision was reluctantly announced on Monday by the European football governing body.

Barcelona and Villarreal from Spain's LaLiga are set to clash in Miami this December, while AC Milan will face Como in Perth, Australia, in early February. The temporary relocation for the Italian side is due to the unavailability of their San Siro stadium, which is preparing for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

UEFA's approval comes amidst a lack of clarity in FIFA's regulatory framework, emphasizing the decision as an exception rather than a new precedent. Meanwhile, Serie A officials see this as a beneficial step towards international exposure, though it poses logistical challenges for local supporters.

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025