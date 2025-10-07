Left Menu

Trailblazers Honored: ACA-VDCA Stadium to Name Stands After Women's Cricket Pioneers

The ACA-VDCA stadium will play a pivotal role in the Women's World Cup, hosting the Indian team against Australia and South Africa. In honor of Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana's contributions to Indian women's cricket, stands will be named after them ahead of the match against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:02 IST
Trailblazers Honored: ACA-VDCA Stadium to Name Stands After Women's Cricket Pioneers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the Women's World Cup continues, the Indian team prepares to face formidable opponents Australia and South Africa on a balanced pitch at ACA-VDCA Stadium, where assistance for batters is anticipated. The venue will host these critical games after an 11-year hiatus in women's ODI matches.

In honor of Indian cricket legends, Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana, the stadium will commemorate their contributions by naming stands after them. This gesture was prompted by a suggestion from India opener Smriti Mandhana and announced by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The move aims to celebrate and inspire future generations of women cricketers while highlighting Mithali's and Kalpana's achievements and their impact on women's sports in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India
2
RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

 India
4
Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025