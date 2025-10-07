Trailblazers Honored: ACA-VDCA Stadium to Name Stands After Women's Cricket Pioneers
The ACA-VDCA stadium will play a pivotal role in the Women's World Cup, hosting the Indian team against Australia and South Africa. In honor of Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana's contributions to Indian women's cricket, stands will be named after them ahead of the match against Australia.
As the Women's World Cup continues, the Indian team prepares to face formidable opponents Australia and South Africa on a balanced pitch at ACA-VDCA Stadium, where assistance for batters is anticipated. The venue will host these critical games after an 11-year hiatus in women's ODI matches.
In honor of Indian cricket legends, Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana, the stadium will commemorate their contributions by naming stands after them. This gesture was prompted by a suggestion from India opener Smriti Mandhana and announced by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
The move aims to celebrate and inspire future generations of women cricketers while highlighting Mithali's and Kalpana's achievements and their impact on women's sports in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
