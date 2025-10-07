India Advances in BWF Junior Championships with Thumping Victory
India showcased a powerful performance against Sri Lanka in their Group H encounter, cruising to a 45-27, 45-21 win in the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships. The victory brings them closer to the knock-out stages with strong showings in Group H, while China and South Korea also secured crucial wins.
In a stellar display, India's team secured a decisive victory against Sri Lanka, moving them closer to the knock-out rounds of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships. The favored second seeds dominated with a 45-27, 45-21 win, affirming their top position in Group H.
Elsewhere, traditional powerhouses China and South Korea maintained their winning streaks with respective wins over England and Bhutan. The Chinese side overpowered England 45-22, 45-19, while South Korea defeated Bhutan 45-5, 45-17, further cementing their intentions in the tournament.
Other notable matches saw the Philippines upsetting Hong Kong China and a commendable debut effort from Bhutan. Meanwhile, India, taking advantage of an opportunity to rotate players, continued to show depth and skill, sweeping the Sri Lankan challenge with ease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
