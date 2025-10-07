Varun Chakravarthy: From Mystery Spinner to Spartan Mentality

Varun Chakravarthy, renowned for his unconventional bowling, has likened Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir's approach to that of a Spartan leader, driving the team towards excellence without tolerance for defeat.

Having collaborated with Gambhir in the IPL, Chakravarthy appreciates the winning mentality enforced in the national squad. He has shared insights from his recent performance discussions.

Chakravarthy also elaborates on his own evolving role, emphasizing the importance of wicket-taking and adapting strategies alongside fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav in international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)