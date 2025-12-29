Left Menu

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell credits his IPL experience with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for helping him handle the pressure of his Ashes debut. Scoring 40 runs, the 22-year-old helped England to victory, ending an 18-match drought in Australia. Playing in India bolstered his confidence on the big stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:48 IST
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory
Jacob Bethell
  • Country:
  • Australia

Young England cricketer Jacob Bethell has attributed his experience with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as pivotal in managing the pressure during his Ashes debut at the MCG.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter showcased his composure with a score of 40 runs, aiding England in chasing down 175 to secure a victory in the fourth Ashes Test, and snapping an 18-match winless streak on Australian soil.

Bethell, reflecting on his time in India, stated that playing in front of gigantic crowds prepared him for intense situations. This previous exposure helped him gain confidence, especially after his performance against Chennai Super Kings in the Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
2
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global
3
SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

 India
4
Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025