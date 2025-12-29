Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory
Jacob Bethell credits his IPL experience with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for helping him handle the pressure of his Ashes debut. Scoring 40 runs, the 22-year-old helped England to victory, ending an 18-match drought in Australia. Playing in India bolstered his confidence on the big stage.
Young England cricketer Jacob Bethell has attributed his experience with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as pivotal in managing the pressure during his Ashes debut at the MCG.
The 22-year-old left-handed batter showcased his composure with a score of 40 runs, aiding England in chasing down 175 to secure a victory in the fourth Ashes Test, and snapping an 18-match winless streak on Australian soil.
Bethell, reflecting on his time in India, stated that playing in front of gigantic crowds prepared him for intense situations. This previous exposure helped him gain confidence, especially after his performance against Chennai Super Kings in the Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB.
