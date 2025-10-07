Indian Golf Stars Set Sights on Hero Women's Indian Open Glory

Diksha Dagar, a distinguished two-time LET winner, is poised for a breakthrough at the Hero Women's Indian Open, leading a formidable Indian contingent featuring Tvesa Malik and newcomer Hitaashee Bakshi. Anticipation climbs high as Dagar aims to build on her five Top-10 finishes from the current season.

Tvesa Malik, marking her 10th appearance, embraces the challenges of performing on home turf, while rookie Hitaashee Bakshi, armed with a simple personal motivator, approaches the tournament with determination. The gathering at the event is further strengthened by notable Indian talents, highlighting a spirited home challenge.

Defending champion Liz Young, along with top international players, including LET Order of Merit leader Mimi Rhodes and last year's Chiara Tamburlini, adds zest to the intense competition. The well-maintained course promises a riveting event, rich with homegrown talent and international aspiration.

