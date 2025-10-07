Left Menu

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

The Kolkata Thunderbolts defeated the Kochi Blue Spikers in a thrilling comeback during the Prime Volleyball League. Despite trailing initially, Kolkata turned the tables with strategic plays led by Pankaj Sharma and Ashwal Rai. Key contributions from Matin Takavar sealed their first win of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping match of the Prime Volleyball League, the Kolkata Thunderbolts staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Kochi Blue Spikers 12-15, 15-12, 15-6, 19-17 on Tuesday.

Pankaj Sharma emerged as the player-of-the-match, showcasing his formidable skill that stressed Kochi's defense early on. Meanwhile, Kolkata's captain, Ashwal Rai, continued to play a pivotal role, further boosting the team's offensive power.

Despite a strong start by Kochi, who were fresh off a victory against the Goa Guardians, their performance faltered due to unforced errors and solid defensive maneuvers from the Thunderbolts. Ultimately, Matin Takavar's timely block secured Kolkata's win, marking their first triumph this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

