Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

In a gripping match of the Prime Volleyball League, the Kolkata Thunderbolts staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Kochi Blue Spikers 12-15, 15-12, 15-6, 19-17 on Tuesday.

Pankaj Sharma emerged as the player-of-the-match, showcasing his formidable skill that stressed Kochi's defense early on. Meanwhile, Kolkata's captain, Ashwal Rai, continued to play a pivotal role, further boosting the team's offensive power.

Despite a strong start by Kochi, who were fresh off a victory against the Goa Guardians, their performance faltered due to unforced errors and solid defensive maneuvers from the Thunderbolts. Ultimately, Matin Takavar's timely block secured Kolkata's win, marking their first triumph this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)