Jordi Alba Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

Jordi Alba has revealed his plan to retire from professional soccer after Inter Miami's participation in the Major League Soccer playoffs concludes, marking the end of an era for another of Lionel Messi's long-time teammates.

The announcement came just three days after Inter Miami hosted a retirement celebration for Sergio Busquets. Although Alba had originally secured a contract with the club extending through 2027, the 36-year-old has opted to conclude his career sooner.

In a heartfelt social media statement, Alba expressed his contentment with the decision. He emphasized that after years of dedication and passion, it was time to close this significant chapter on a high note. Alba's illustrious career includes pivotal roles in Barcelona's victories, including six La Liga championships and a 2015 Champions League triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)