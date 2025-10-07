Jordi Alba Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer
Jordi Alba is set to retire from professional soccer at the end of Inter Miami's MLS playoffs. Announcing it shortly after teammate Sergio Busquets's retirement, Alba decided to retire with conviction and happiness, following a successful career that included six La Liga titles and a Champions League win.
Jordi Alba has revealed his plan to retire from professional soccer after Inter Miami's participation in the Major League Soccer playoffs concludes, marking the end of an era for another of Lionel Messi's long-time teammates.
The announcement came just three days after Inter Miami hosted a retirement celebration for Sergio Busquets. Although Alba had originally secured a contract with the club extending through 2027, the 36-year-old has opted to conclude his career sooner.
In a heartfelt social media statement, Alba expressed his contentment with the decision. He emphasized that after years of dedication and passion, it was time to close this significant chapter on a high note. Alba's illustrious career includes pivotal roles in Barcelona's victories, including six La Liga championships and a 2015 Champions League triumph.
