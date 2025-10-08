Left Menu

Batters Poised for Dominance on Fresh Track at Feroz Shah Kotla Test

The second India-West Indies Test at Feroz Shah Kotla promises a good batting surface. The curated pitch is expected to favor batters for the initial days, transitioning to slow turn, with intent on maintaining even bounce. This track differs from the one used previously by Smriti Mandhana.

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the second and final Test between India and the West Indies, the spotlight turns to the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch. The curators have crafted a track designed to favor batters in the early days, promising an exciting contest in New Delhi.

The traditional black-soil surface at the Kotla, known for helping batters initially before favoring spinners, is set for a new chapter. A freshly prepared centre strip anticipates predominant batter play, differing from past pitches like the one on which Smriti Mandhana hit a rapid century.

According to BCCI insiders, the pitch has been meticulously prepared to provide even bounce and true carry initially. Curator Ankit Datta, under the supervision of senior BCCI curators, ensures this alteration. Should West Indies capitalize, the Test may extend beyond three days.

