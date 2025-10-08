Batters Poised for Dominance on Fresh Track at Feroz Shah Kotla Test

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the second and final Test between India and the West Indies, the spotlight turns to the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch. The curators have crafted a track designed to favor batters in the early days, promising an exciting contest in New Delhi.

The traditional black-soil surface at the Kotla, known for helping batters initially before favoring spinners, is set for a new chapter. A freshly prepared centre strip anticipates predominant batter play, differing from past pitches like the one on which Smriti Mandhana hit a rapid century.

According to BCCI insiders, the pitch has been meticulously prepared to provide even bounce and true carry initially. Curator Ankit Datta, under the supervision of senior BCCI curators, ensures this alteration. Should West Indies capitalize, the Test may extend beyond three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)