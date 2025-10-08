European Football Clubs: The Rebranding Revolution

The European Club Association (ECA) has undergone a significant rebranding, now known as European Football Clubs (EFC), asserting its peak influence on UEFA in shaping the future of the Champions League. The organization, initially founded to foster cooperation between clubs and soccer bodies, has grown into a vital entity for club football.

Originally formed in 2008 to advocate for more democracy and revenue for clubs, ECA's transformation to EFC marks a new era of power dynamics. Following past rifts, notably involving a failed Super League attempt, present relations with UEFA and its president, Aleksander Ceferin, remain pivotal as they jointly aim to foster inclusive competitions.

As EFC convenes in Rome, its history of securing financial benefits for clubs from international tournaments underscores its achievements. Today, EFC continues to exert influence, with recent developments expanding the Champions League and ensuring hefty prize money distributions. These strategic moves highlight EFC's ongoing commitment to enhancing the European club football landscape.

