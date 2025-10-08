Left Menu

Cape Verde's Last Hope for Historic World Cup Qualification

Cape Verde's dream of qualifying for their first World Cup faces a final hurdle. After a 3-3 draw with Libya, they must secure a victory against Eswatini to clinch their spot. The archipelago is on the cusp of making history by becoming the second smallest nation to qualify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:43 IST
Cape Verde's Last Hope for Historic World Cup Qualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cape Verde must wait five more days before a final chance to secure historic World Cup qualification, following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Libya on Wednesday. The team requires a win at home against Eswatini to reach the prestigious tournament for the first time.

Sitting at 20 points, Cape Verde leads Cameroon by two points. Cameroon, with the most World Cup appearances by an African nation, recently won 2-0 against Mauritius. Meanwhile, Libya is aiming for second place, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Cape Verde battled back from a 3-1 deficit, with goals by Telmo Arcanjo and Willy Semedo securing a dramatic draw. A victory over Eswatini can still guarantee the archipelago a historic place in the World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025