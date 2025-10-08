Cape Verde's Last Hope for Historic World Cup Qualification
Cape Verde's dream of qualifying for their first World Cup faces a final hurdle. After a 3-3 draw with Libya, they must secure a victory against Eswatini to clinch their spot. The archipelago is on the cusp of making history by becoming the second smallest nation to qualify.
Cape Verde must wait five more days before a final chance to secure historic World Cup qualification, following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Libya on Wednesday. The team requires a win at home against Eswatini to reach the prestigious tournament for the first time.
Sitting at 20 points, Cape Verde leads Cameroon by two points. Cameroon, with the most World Cup appearances by an African nation, recently won 2-0 against Mauritius. Meanwhile, Libya is aiming for second place, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Cape Verde battled back from a 3-1 deficit, with goals by Telmo Arcanjo and Willy Semedo securing a dramatic draw. A victory over Eswatini can still guarantee the archipelago a historic place in the World Cup finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
