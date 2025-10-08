Left Menu

Cummins and Head Decline Lucrative IPL Offers

Australia's Pat Cummins and Travis Head declined multimillion-dollar IPL franchise offers, choosing national commitments over lucrative T20 league contracts. The deals, six times higher than their current earnings, highlight the financial power of T20 franchises and ongoing discussions about Big Bash League privatisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:09 IST
Leading IPL franchises recently extended staggering offers to Australia captain Pat Cummins and deputy Travis Head, hoping to secure exclusive participation in T20 leagues. Despite the enticing multi-year deals valued at AUD 10 million each, both players declined in favor of national team commitments.

The lucrative offers, outstripping Australian board contracts nearly sixfold, spotlight the increasing financial influence of IPL-backed investors. Reports indicate these financial temptations aim to recruit full-time franchise squads.

Discussions on the potential privatisation of the Big Bash League have further revealed the financial clout of global T20 franchises. Despite exploring franchise opportunities last year, Head firmly intends to focus on his Australian cricket obligations for the foreseeable future.

