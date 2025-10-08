Cummins and Head Decline Lucrative IPL Offers

Leading IPL franchises recently extended staggering offers to Australia captain Pat Cummins and deputy Travis Head, hoping to secure exclusive participation in T20 leagues. Despite the enticing multi-year deals valued at AUD 10 million each, both players declined in favor of national team commitments.

The lucrative offers, outstripping Australian board contracts nearly sixfold, spotlight the increasing financial influence of IPL-backed investors. Reports indicate these financial temptations aim to recruit full-time franchise squads.

Discussions on the potential privatisation of the Big Bash League have further revealed the financial clout of global T20 franchises. Despite exploring franchise opportunities last year, Head firmly intends to focus on his Australian cricket obligations for the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)