Rajputana Royals Secure Semifinal Spot in Archery Premier League
The Rajputana Royals clinched a semifinal spot in the Archery Premier League, maintaining an unbeaten seven-match run. Meanwhile, the Kakatiya Knights are almost out of the running after a sixth loss. Five other teams continue to vie for semifinal placements, with upcoming matches determining their fate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:25 IST
Rajputana Royals of Rajasthan accomplished an impressive feat by securing a spot in the semifinals of the Archery Premier League, extending their unmatched streak to seven consecutive victories.
On Wednesday, six teams participated in double-headers after Tuesday's washout, with the Royals showcasing their strength as key players returned to the lineup.
The Royals dominated the competition with a series of strategic moves, maintaining their lead at the top of the table with a flawless record, while the Kakatiya Knights faced almost certain elimination with another loss.
