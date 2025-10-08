Rajputana Royals Secure Semifinal Spot in Archery Premier League

Rajputana Royals of Rajasthan accomplished an impressive feat by securing a spot in the semifinals of the Archery Premier League, extending their unmatched streak to seven consecutive victories.

On Wednesday, six teams participated in double-headers after Tuesday's washout, with the Royals showcasing their strength as key players returned to the lineup.

The Royals dominated the competition with a series of strategic moves, maintaining their lead at the top of the table with a flawless record, while the Kakatiya Knights faced almost certain elimination with another loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)