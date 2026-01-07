Left Menu

JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

JSW Soorma Hockey Club concluded their Women’s Hockey India League campaign with a thrilling 3–2 victory against finalists Shrachi Bengal Tigers. Despite being knocked out, Soorma showcased strong plays with goals from Vaishnavi and Maria Granatto, finally securing the win in a closely contested match.

  • Country:
  • India

JSW Soorma Hockey Club capped off their Women's Hockey India League journey with a thrilling 3–2 triumph over the finalists, Shrachi Bengal Tigers, on Wednesday. Despite their campaign already ended, Soorma put in a spirited performance to end on a high.

The match began with Soorma on the offensive. Olivia Shannon was instrumental in early attacks but couldn't alter the score in the initial phases. Victoria Manuele's impressive solo run earned her side a penalty corner in the 35th minute; however, the opportunity went unconverted. Conversely, the Tigers capitalized on a subsequent penalty corner to level the game at 1–1, thanks to a powerful strike by league top-scorer Agustina Gorzelany.

In the decisive fourth quarter, Soorma wasted no time, emerging victorious with two well-executed penalty corner goals. Vaishnavi facilitated the first, allowing Penny Squibb to score, while Maria Granatto sealed the team's triumph with her strike. Although the Tigers fought hard and managed a late goal, Soorma's defense held strong to secure the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

