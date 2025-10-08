Left Menu

Controversy Stirs Over Serie A's Australia Match Decision

UEFA's decision for Serie A teams AC Milan and Como to play in Australia has sparked controversy. Milan's Adrien Rabiot criticizes the travel, while Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo emphasizes the financial benefits. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin calls it an 'exceptional' decision not setting a precedent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:53 IST
Controversy Stirs Over Serie A's Australia Match Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

This week, UEFA's decision to allow an Italian Serie A match between AC Milan and Como to take place in Australia has drawn strong criticism from key figures within the league. Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot has labeled the 20-hour flights for a February game in Perth as 'completely crazy,' given its timing during a pivotal month of the season.

His comments, reported in French newspaper Le Figaro, challenge the financial motivations behind the decision, citing player well-being concerns. Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo countered Rabiot's stance, pointing out the importance of international matches for the league's visibility and strength, echoing practices from other global sports leagues.

Despite the backlash, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insisted the decision is 'exceptional' and not a precedent. Meanwhile, Roma's president, with ties to UEFA's European Football Clubs board, dismisses concerns over future international fixtures further afield, highlighting ongoing support for UEFA's strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025