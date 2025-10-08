Controversy Stirs Over Serie A's Australia Match Decision

This week, UEFA's decision to allow an Italian Serie A match between AC Milan and Como to take place in Australia has drawn strong criticism from key figures within the league. Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot has labeled the 20-hour flights for a February game in Perth as 'completely crazy,' given its timing during a pivotal month of the season.

His comments, reported in French newspaper Le Figaro, challenge the financial motivations behind the decision, citing player well-being concerns. Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo countered Rabiot's stance, pointing out the importance of international matches for the league's visibility and strength, echoing practices from other global sports leagues.

Despite the backlash, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insisted the decision is 'exceptional' and not a precedent. Meanwhile, Roma's president, with ties to UEFA's European Football Clubs board, dismisses concerns over future international fixtures further afield, highlighting ongoing support for UEFA's strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)