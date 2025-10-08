Controversy Stirs Over Serie A's Australia Match Decision
UEFA's decision for Serie A teams AC Milan and Como to play in Australia has sparked controversy. Milan's Adrien Rabiot criticizes the travel, while Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo emphasizes the financial benefits. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin calls it an 'exceptional' decision not setting a precedent.
- Country:
- Italy
This week, UEFA's decision to allow an Italian Serie A match between AC Milan and Como to take place in Australia has drawn strong criticism from key figures within the league. Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot has labeled the 20-hour flights for a February game in Perth as 'completely crazy,' given its timing during a pivotal month of the season.
His comments, reported in French newspaper Le Figaro, challenge the financial motivations behind the decision, citing player well-being concerns. Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo countered Rabiot's stance, pointing out the importance of international matches for the league's visibility and strength, echoing practices from other global sports leagues.
Despite the backlash, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insisted the decision is 'exceptional' and not a precedent. Meanwhile, Roma's president, with ties to UEFA's European Football Clubs board, dismisses concerns over future international fixtures further afield, highlighting ongoing support for UEFA's strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- Serie A
- AC Milan
- Como
- Australia
- Adrien Rabiot
- Luigi De Siervo
- financial
- visibility
- controversy
ALSO READ
Australia's Ashes Nightmare: Pat Cummins Out
Defending champions Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs in Women's World Cup match in Colombo.
Beth Mooney's Century Leads Australia to Triumph Over Pakistan Despite Collapse
Alyssa Healy Eyes India Clash After Australia's Thrilling Win
Pakistan's Struggle Against Australia's Bowling Powerhouse