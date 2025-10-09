Left Menu

Thrilling Comeback: Saudi Arabia Clinches Victory Over Indonesia

Saudi Arabia triumphed over Indonesia with a 3-2 win in Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Feras Al-Brikan's double helped overturn an early deficit, keeping their hopes alive for the finals. Saudi Arabia will face Iraq next, with a chance to secure a spot in the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:18 IST
Thrilling Comeback: Saudi Arabia Clinches Victory Over Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping encounter on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia overturned an early deficit to defeat Indonesia 3-2 in Group B of Asia's World Cup qualifiers.

Feras Al-Brikan, the star of the match, scored twice, bolstering Saudi hopes of securing a spot in next year's World Cup finals set to take place across North America.

Despite Kevin Diks putting Indonesia in the lead early on, Al-Brikan and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat ensured a thrilling turnaround, setting the stage for Saudi Arabia's crucial clash against Iraq in Jeddah next Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025