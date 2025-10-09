Thrilling Comeback: Saudi Arabia Clinches Victory Over Indonesia
Saudi Arabia triumphed over Indonesia with a 3-2 win in Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Feras Al-Brikan's double helped overturn an early deficit, keeping their hopes alive for the finals. Saudi Arabia will face Iraq next, with a chance to secure a spot in the upcoming World Cup in North America.
In a gripping encounter on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia overturned an early deficit to defeat Indonesia 3-2 in Group B of Asia's World Cup qualifiers.
Feras Al-Brikan, the star of the match, scored twice, bolstering Saudi hopes of securing a spot in next year's World Cup finals set to take place across North America.
Despite Kevin Diks putting Indonesia in the lead early on, Al-Brikan and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat ensured a thrilling turnaround, setting the stage for Saudi Arabia's crucial clash against Iraq in Jeddah next Tuesday.
