Argentina's USA Tour: Venue Shift Sparks Waves in Miami

Argentina's forthcoming friendly against Puerto Rico, initially slated for Chicago, has been moved to Fort Lauderdale owing to security and logistical challenges, organizers reported on Wednesday.

Originally set for Monday at Soldier Field, the game is rescheduled for Tuesday at Chase Stadium, the home base of Argentine captain Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, amid widespread protests over U.S. immigration policies.

Reuters reached out to the Argentine Football Association for comment. Having already secured their spot in next year's World Cup, World champions Argentina will also confront Venezuela in a welcome match on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)