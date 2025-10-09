Left Menu

Argentina's USA Tour: Venue Shift Sparks Waves in Miami

Argentina's friendly soccer match against Puerto Rico, initially scheduled in Chicago, has been relocated to Fort Lauderdale due to security and logistical issues arising from protests in Chicago. The match is now planned for Tuesday at Chase Stadium, where Argentina's star player, Lionel Messi, currently plays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:57 IST
Argentina's USA Tour: Venue Shift Sparks Waves in Miami
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's forthcoming friendly against Puerto Rico, initially slated for Chicago, has been moved to Fort Lauderdale owing to security and logistical challenges, organizers reported on Wednesday.

Originally set for Monday at Soldier Field, the game is rescheduled for Tuesday at Chase Stadium, the home base of Argentine captain Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, amid widespread protests over U.S. immigration policies.

Reuters reached out to the Argentine Football Association for comment. Having already secured their spot in next year's World Cup, World champions Argentina will also confront Venezuela in a welcome match on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025