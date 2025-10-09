Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

Minnesota Lynx forwards Alanna Smith and Napheesa Collier made the WNBA's 2025 All-Defensive first team, alongside Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams and Finals competitors A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.

NBA icon Magic Johnson was selected as grand marshal for the 2026 Tournament of Roses, to appear at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.

Google is set to power the LA28 Olympics with its cloud infrastructure and AI tools to enhance fan experience and event operations, working alongside NBCUniversal and Team USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)