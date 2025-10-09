Left Menu

Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

The latest sports updates include Minnesota Lynx's defensive team selections, Magic Johnson's appointment as Rose Parade grand marshal, and Joe Flacco starting for Bengals. Germaine Pratt joins Colts, and NCAA relaxes betting rules. Google will support LA28 Olympics with cloud and AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:26 IST
Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Minnesota Lynx forwards Alanna Smith and Napheesa Collier made the WNBA's 2025 All-Defensive first team, alongside Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams and Finals competitors A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.

NBA icon Magic Johnson was selected as grand marshal for the 2026 Tournament of Roses, to appear at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.

Google is set to power the LA28 Olympics with its cloud infrastructure and AI tools to enhance fan experience and event operations, working alongside NBCUniversal and Team USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025