Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations
The latest sports updates include Minnesota Lynx's defensive team selections, Magic Johnson's appointment as Rose Parade grand marshal, and Joe Flacco starting for Bengals. Germaine Pratt joins Colts, and NCAA relaxes betting rules. Google will support LA28 Olympics with cloud and AI technology.
Minnesota Lynx forwards Alanna Smith and Napheesa Collier made the WNBA's 2025 All-Defensive first team, alongside Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams and Finals competitors A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.
NBA icon Magic Johnson was selected as grand marshal for the 2026 Tournament of Roses, to appear at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
Google is set to power the LA28 Olympics with its cloud infrastructure and AI tools to enhance fan experience and event operations, working alongside NBCUniversal and Team USA.
