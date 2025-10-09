NBA Makes Triumphant Return to China Amidst Sports Highlights
The NBA returned to China with two games in Macau after a hiatus since 2019, announcing a partnership with Alibaba. Magic Johnson was named grand marshal for the 2026 Tournament of Roses. The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Yankees. NCAA allowed athletes to bet on pro sports; Google powers LA28 Olympics.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has made its comeback in China, marking a significant step after a controversial split in 2019. The league is set to host games in Macau as part of a new multi-year partnership with Alibaba, signaling a renewed presence in the region.
In other sports news, NBA legend Magic Johnson has been honored as the grand marshal of the 2026 Tournament of Roses. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays clinched a victory over the Yankees in the American League Division Series and are advancing to their first Championship Series since 2016.
Furthermore, the NCAA has taken a bold step by allowing student athletes to bet on professional sports, in a policy change that could take effect soon. Adding to the global sports scene, Google has been named the official cloud provider for the LA28 Olympic Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
