Eliud Kipchoge: Completing a Legendary Marathon Legacy

Eliud Kipchoge aims to cement his legacy in marathon running by competing in the New York City Marathon, the last of the major races he has yet to conquer. Despite facing challenges from aging, Kipchoge credits technological advancements for maintaining his athletic edge. The marathon icon remains a strong anti-doping advocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:32 IST
Renowned marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge sets his sights on the upcoming New York City Marathon, aiming to finalize his legendary career with a victory in the only major race he has yet to conquer. Kipchoge is celebrated for being the only athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours and holds two Olympic gold medals and a record of 11 World Marathon Majors victories.

At 40, Kipchoge is determined to leave a lasting mark, having already checked off most major marathons since his debut in Chicago. Despite the challenges brought by aging, he attributes technological advancements like continuous glucose monitoring to sustaining his competitive edge.

Kipchoge, who hasbeen an outspoken critic of doping, remains committed to clean sport, lamenting the recent doping scandals that have marred his native Kenya. Following the New York marathon, Kipchoge is expected to announce his plans for the future.

