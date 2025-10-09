Eliud Kipchoge: Completing a Legendary Marathon Legacy

Renowned marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge sets his sights on the upcoming New York City Marathon, aiming to finalize his legendary career with a victory in the only major race he has yet to conquer. Kipchoge is celebrated for being the only athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours and holds two Olympic gold medals and a record of 11 World Marathon Majors victories.

At 40, Kipchoge is determined to leave a lasting mark, having already checked off most major marathons since his debut in Chicago. Despite the challenges brought by aging, he attributes technological advancements like continuous glucose monitoring to sustaining his competitive edge.

Kipchoge, who hasbeen an outspoken critic of doping, remains committed to clean sport, lamenting the recent doping scandals that have marred his native Kenya. Following the New York marathon, Kipchoge is expected to announce his plans for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)